Mumbai, A special MCOCA court here on Thursday remanded all eleven accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in police custody till November 6.

Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA court remands 11 accused in police custody till Nov 6

The accused were produced before special judge Satyanarayan Navandar after being re-arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act .

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The police sought remand of all the accused for ten days, saying their detailed custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy behind the attack.

The police on Tuesday invoked MCOCA provisions against the 11 people arrested so far in connection with the October 18 incident of firing on Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in social media posts.

Police have named Anil Pandit, jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide, as a wanted accused in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 11 arrested accused, three were held in Kota, Rajasthan, and the rest from different places in Delhi and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 11 arrested accused, three were held in Kota, Rajasthan, and the rest from different places in Delhi and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the MCOCA, a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty. Police get up to 180 days, instead of 90 days under ordinary criminal law, to file a chargesheet under the Act, and they can also seek longer custody of the accused.

Confessions recorded before an officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank are admissible as evidence in court in MCOCA cases. Under ordinary criminal law, only confessions recorded before a magistrate are admissible.

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