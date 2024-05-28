Pune Porsche accident: Told CP not to succumb under pressure, says Ajit Pawar

Responding to activist Anjali Damania’s allegation posted on X on Monday that Ajit Pawar was attempting to influence the drink-and-drive case, the deputy chief minister clarified that he had in fact instructed the Pune CP to “carry out an impartial probe, especially since the accused belongs to a financially strong family”. Mumbai, India – May 27, 2024: NCP (Ajit faction) President Ajit Pawar and party's Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare during a press conference, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Pawar also said that chief minister Eknath Shinde had already clarified that there was no political pressure on the police and that action had been taken against two police officers and doctors involved in influencing the matter.

Damania had alleged that Pawar had called Pune CP, Amitesh Kumar, to turn the case in favour of the accused, and demanded Pawar’s resignation if this were proven to be true.

“Some political leaders claim there is political pressure but police were instructed to take stern action in all the rash driving cases be it Pune, Jalgaon or Nagpur,” Pawar clarified, and slammed the accused and his parents for being irresponsible. “Two young people died because of the recklessness of the youth, and the family is trying to cover up. This is the reason the accused, his father and grandfather were arrested.”

Later in the evening Damania posted on X: “Why did Pawar not accompany Fadnavis to the commissioner’s office soon after the incident. Why did it take him over four days to respond.”

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad posted a letter from NCP MLA Sunil Tingre in which he had recommended the state medical education minister Hasan Mushrif to appoint Dr Ajay Taware as medical superintendent of the Sassoon hospital on December 26, 2023. The development has come in the backdrop of accusations that Tingre was the one who visited the Yerwada police station to influence the probe on behalf of the accused soon after the mishap. NCP (SP) has been demanding the name of the political leader who tried to bring political pressure on the police favouring the accused after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the police should not fall under any political pressure.