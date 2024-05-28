Pune Porsche accident: Teen driver’s blood sample was thrown in dustbin, says top cop

The police probe reveals that Dr Srihari Halnor, casualty medical officer (CMO) at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), threw the blood sample of the minor involved in the car accident in a dustbin. Dr Halnor, acting on the instructions of Dr Ajay Taware, professor and head of the forensic medicine department at SGH, replaced it with a sample taken from an unidentified person to manipulate the outcome of the test. The senior official said that the blood sample at SGH was replaced on the instructions from the accused juvenile’s father, who has also been booked in the case. (HT PHOTO)

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, on Monday said that the police had taken two blood samples of the minor accused and sent it to Sassoon hospital and Regional Forensic Laboratory at Aundh respectively.

The first blood sample was taken at 11am on May 19 after the incident involving the 17-year-old who hit Porsche into a bike killing two young techies at Kalyaninagar took place at around 2.30 am. Subsequently, another sample was sent to the Aundh facility.

Porsche crash cover-up: How Pune police caught blood sample foul play by teen's father

The senior official said that the blood sample at SGH was replaced on the instructions from the accused juvenile’s father, who has also been booked in the case.

According to Kumar, the second blood sample and DNA profiling at Aundh facility proved that it matches with the father of the minor.

The two Sassoon doctors have been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (punishment for destroying the evidence), 214 (gratification for concealing an offense), and 467 (forgery).

“The digital video recorder (DVR) at Sassoon hospital has been taken into custody for further investigation,” the police chief said.