Porsche crash cover-up: How Pune police caught blood sample foul play by teen's father

The Pune police said on Monday that blood samples of the 17-year-old boy involved in the Porsche car crash were discarded and replaced with someone else's samples. This was allegedly done under the instructions of a doctor from Sassoon General Hospital, after the boy's father offered the doctor incentives, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. Pune Porsche crash: Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ( credit Mahendra Kolhe)

As the juvenile's blood samples were replaced, the report which was received on Sunday from the hospital showed no traces of alcohol, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Two IT professionals lost their lives when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the minor, crashed with their motorcycle in the early hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Police claimed that the teenager was drunk.

Teen's father made multiple calls to hospital head

Police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon General Hospital's Forensic Medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital.

According to a police official, the teen's father made multiple calls to Dr Taware who then instructed to replace the samples. "The investigation also revealed that it was the juvenile's father who had called Dr Ajay Taware and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples," Kumar said.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche accident: Teen's mother requested driver to take blame for crash

How police caught the foul play?

Kumar said that as an abundant precaution, they had taken one more sample of the juvenile for DNA sampling and it was sent to another hospital. "The report of the other hospital revealed the juvenile's blood report at the Sassoon Hospital was manipulated as the DNA of (blood samples of) both the reports did not match," he said. Both the doctors did not have any idea that the police would take one more sample (of the accused juvenile), he said.

"A probe is underway on whose blood samples were collected to replace with that of the juvenile's. We have recovered CCTV footage of the Sassoon Hospital and further probe is on," Kumar said.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche accident: 2 cops suspended for dereliction of duty

Police gets custody of teen's father in case of kidnapping of driver

The Pune police have been allowed custody of realtor Vishal Agrawal from Yerwada Central Jail following a court order on Monday.

Vishal and his father, Surendra Agrawal, were also booked for allegedly kidnapping and wrongfully confining their driver. The police have accused the duo of pressurising the driver to take the blame for the accident by offering money and making threats.

(Inputs from PTI)