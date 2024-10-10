Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two booked for duping bank manager of 26 lakh in the name of investing in stock market

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 10, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Mumbai police seek two men who allegedly duped a woman of ₹26 lakh, posing as stock market agents and vanishing after taking her money.

MUMBAI: The Tilak Nagar police have launched a manhunt for two persons who allegedly duped a woman of 26 lakh. Posing as agents who charged 10% of profit as commission, the accused approached the woman and convinced her to invest in the stock market for lucrative returns. After taking 26 lakh in the span of one and a half years, the ‘agents’ stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Two booked for duping bank manager of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26 lakh in the name of investing in stock market
Two booked for duping bank manager of 26 lakh in the name of investing in stock market

According to the police, the woman, 32, lives in Chembur West with her parents and works as a senior manager in a private bank in Ghatkopar. Previously, she was working as a relationship manager at a different bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex when she met an account holder Ameer Ali Dostmohamed Merchant, who introduced himself as someone who works in the stock market.

Merchant then introduced Imran Ahmad Qureshi, 38, as one of his colleagues who works in the share market. They discussed various schemes of the stock market with her and managed to convince her to invest in it, said a police officer. From August 2022 to February 2023, she transferred 26 lakh to their bank account over 4-5 transactions.

After March, the two of them began avoiding her phone calls. But after a while, Qureshi told her that his demat account was closed due to unknown reasons and that her money would be returned in a few days. The woman was suspicious of this and started probing to find that the two men had changed their residential address and completely ignored her calls, added the police officer.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On