MUMBAI: The Tilak Nagar police have launched a manhunt for two persons who allegedly duped a woman of ₹26 lakh. Posing as agents who charged 10% of profit as commission, the accused approached the woman and convinced her to invest in the stock market for lucrative returns. After taking ₹26 lakh in the span of one and a half years, the ‘agents’ stopped responding to her calls and messages. Two booked for duping bank manager of ₹ 26 lakh in the name of investing in stock market

According to the police, the woman, 32, lives in Chembur West with her parents and works as a senior manager in a private bank in Ghatkopar. Previously, she was working as a relationship manager at a different bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex when she met an account holder Ameer Ali Dostmohamed Merchant, who introduced himself as someone who works in the stock market.

Merchant then introduced Imran Ahmad Qureshi, 38, as one of his colleagues who works in the share market. They discussed various schemes of the stock market with her and managed to convince her to invest in it, said a police officer. From August 2022 to February 2023, she transferred ₹26 lakh to their bank account over 4-5 transactions.

After March, the two of them began avoiding her phone calls. But after a while, Qureshi told her that his demat account was closed due to unknown reasons and that her money would be returned in a few days. The woman was suspicious of this and started probing to find that the two men had changed their residential address and completely ignored her calls, added the police officer.