NAVI MUMBAI: Two construction workers died in separate accidents in Raigad district, one after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Ulwe and the other after a fall at a construction site in Shedung. Police have booked a contractor and a builder in the Ulwe case and registered a separate case in Shedung over alleged lapses in safety measures.

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In the latest incident, 55-year-old Satyabaji Paiko, a native of Odisha, died on October 28 after allegedly falling at a construction site in Shedung, Panvel. He sustained serious head injuries in the fall.

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The Panvel Taluka police registered a case on October 28 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to causing death through negligence and endangering human life. The case concerns the alleged failure to provide adequate safety measures at the site.

In a separate case, 39-year-old Suraj Madhukar Gund died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of the under-construction Muralidhar Vastu building at Plot No. 168 in Sector 26, Ulwe, on August 20. The incident occurred around 3.30pm, leaving Gund with serious head injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on a complaint, the Ulwe police registered an FIR on October 28 against contractor Ganpat Jagjivandas Acharya, 58, and builder Vinod Rajaram Kathara, 39. The complaint alleges that the two failed to provide essential safety equipment, including helmets, safety belts and protective nets, at the construction site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a complaint, the Ulwe police registered an FIR on October 28 against contractor Ganpat Jagjivandas Acharya, 58, and builder Vinod Rajaram Kathara, 39. The complaint alleges that the two failed to provide essential safety equipment, including helmets, safety belts and protective nets, at the construction site. {{/usCountry}}

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The two have been booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.