Two held for Dockyard Road firing; police hunt for key accused

MUMBAI: Two men have been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the firing on businessman Sameer Mohammad Asif Khan near Dockyard Road the previous day, while police have intensified their efforts to trace the alleged mastermind, Saif Sharif Khan. Police said the attack on Tuesday evening was triggered by a financial dispute between Sameer and the absconding accused Saif. Two suspects were arrested after Sameer Sheikh, son of gangster Asif Mohammad alias Asif Dadhi, was shot near the Mazgaon area of South Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended both individuals and presented them before the Killa Court, which remanded them to police custody until May 15. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The arrested accused were identified as Sadiq Liaquat Sheikh and Zeeshan Anwar Khan. A local court later remanded both to police custody.

According to investigators, Sameer Khan, son of gangster Asif Mohammad alias Asif Dadhi, was heading towards his office near Saiban Hotel when two men arrived on a motorcycle. The pillion rider allegedly fired two rounds at him, one of which struck his leg, before the duo fled.

Injured in the attack, Sameer Khan went to JJ Hospital for treatment, where he informed doctors about the firing. Following information from the hospital, Byculla police and riot control personnel reached the spot and began an investigation.

The crime branch launched a parallel probe and, based on CCTV footage and technical intelligence, traced the accused to Mahim. Police teams kept surveillance in the area in plainclothes before apprehending Sadiq Sheikh, the alleged shooter.

During questioning, Sheikh allegedly revealed that Zeeshan Khan had driven the motorcycle used in the attack, leading to his arrest as well.

Police have recovered a country-made revolver, live cartridges, the motorcycle used in the crime and mobile phones from the accused.

Investigators said preliminary inquiries pointed to a monetary dispute between Sameer Khan and Saif Sharif Khan, which had escalated in recent days. “He (Saif Khan) therefore hatched a plot to fire at Sameer Khan and as per the plan, he contracted Sadiq and Zeeshan to carry out the attack,” an officer said.

Police inspector Sadanand Yerekar of Mumbai crime branch Unit 3 said efforts are under way to trace the absconding accused and ascertain the source of the firearm used in the crime.