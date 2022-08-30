Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held

Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents.

The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. They mostly target houses on Saturday night when residents either go out of the city for weekends or for dinner.

The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and Shakir Hussain Shaikh, 43, a Nallasopara resident.

Shabir was handed over to the NM Joshi Marg police station for further investigation as he was wanted for a year after stealing gold and silver worth ₹5.5 lakh from a jewellery shop within the limits of the police station.

Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years. The cases are registered against him in Tilaknagar, Chembur, Shivaji Nagar, Sakinaka, Vakola, Vile Parle, Andheri and DN Nagar police stations.

In September last year, he broke open the shutter of a jewellery shop in NM Joshi Marg area and fled with gold and silver worth ₹5.5 lakh. After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the shop and area, he was identified and a case was registered in NM Joshi Marg police station. Unit 3 of the crime branch also conducted a parallel investigation.

Police laid a trap and arrested Qureshi from the Trombay area after receiving a specific tip off. The latest case against Shakir was registered at Agripada police station in May this year for allegedly stealing 140 gram of gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh from a residence when the family was out. Police said that after committing the offence, the accused fled to Kolkata and returned last month.

He was staying in the Nalasopara area. The case was transferred from Agripada police station to Crime branch unit 3 for further investigation and a police team was constantly looking for Shakir.

Shakir has 18 break-ins registered against him across the city. “His associate is still wanted and we are looking for him. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 1,” said deputy commissioner of police Balsingh Rajput.