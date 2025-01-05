The Malabar Hill police have registered a case against two youths from South Mumbai for allegedly racing on the coastal road, leading to an accident. The incident occurred on the northbound lane near Malabar Hill on Friday evening around 5 pm when a Skoda Laura sedan rammed into the safety wall of a tunnel, causing significant traffic congestion. Two youths booked for racing on Coastal Road, causing crash

According to the police, CCTV footage revealed that the Skoda Laura and a Honda Accord were racing at high speeds. The Skoda lost control and crashed into the wall, severely damaging its bonnet and deploying the airbags. The Marine Drive traffic department promptly cleared the traffic, and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected the damaged vehicle.

The Skoda’s driver, Jai Someshwar Narang Hublikar, 19, of Chandanwadi, and the Honda’s driver, Mansur Mustansher Tofa Farosh, 22, of Grant Road, were identified and booked under sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for rash and dangerous driving. A female passenger in the car escaped uninjured.

The police emphasised their ongoing efforts to curb speeding, stating that 326 cases have been registered this year in areas including Malabar Hill, Gamdevi, and Pydhonie.