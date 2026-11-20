A panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, set up by the Maharashtra government to draft the Uniform Civil Code, will hold a two-day public hearing on November 21 and 22 to receive suggestions and opinions from citizens and stakeholder groups across the seven districts of the Konkan division. UCC panel hearing on Saturday in Mumbai

On November 21, the panel will conduct public hearings at the Planning Hall in Mumbai city collectorate in Old Custom House.

A government statement said the district-wise hearings would be held at the Committee Hall on the first floor of the Divisional Commissioner’s Office at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, where citizens can appear in person and present their views directly to the panel.

Citizens who are unable to travel to Navi Mumbai should report to their respective district collector’s Office an hour before the scheduled time. Their views will be heard through video conferencing from these offices, a government press release said

During the public hearing, citizens’ opinions will be sought on key subjects, including marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, guardianship, inheritance and succession rights.

Citizens who are unable to attend the hearing in person can also submit their views and information online through the Maharashtra Government’s Uniform Civil Code portal.

The UCC is the third of the three core agendas the ruling BJP has championed since its inception, the other two being the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gujarat is the second state, after Uttarakhand, to enact a comprehensive UCC — a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce and inheritance. Assam and Madhya Pradesh — both BJP-ruled states — have also passed UCC legislation, but neither has been implemented yet. Apart from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — also governed by the BJP — have set up drafting committees to introduce a UCC Bill.