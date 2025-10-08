Union minister Piyush Goyal’s intervention rescues 36 distressed Indian workers stranded in Oman

MUMBAI: Timely intervention of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, and the Indian embassy in Oman, rescued 36 Indian workers who were stranded and facing severe hardship in Oman. The workers returned to the country recently, Goyal said on Tuesday. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (ANI File)

According to Goyal’s office, the minister reached out to the Indian embassy in Oman and sought urgent help after a ward president in his constituency brought to his attention mid-September that 18 Indian workers in Oman, including one of his relatives, were allegedly being exploited by their employer and living in distressing conditions. The embassy, with the support of local authorities, not only traced the 18 reported workers but also located 18 additional Indians in similar conditions.

All 36 workers were shifted to a local Gurudwara, which provided them with temporary shelter while the embassy undertook procedural compliance for their return. Within days, it ensured that all the workers were safely repatriated to India.

These workers had travelled to Oman for better job opportunities but were allegedly subjected to severe exploitation by their employer. They faced delayed or partial salary payments—often after four to five months—were confined to cramped accommodations, and had their passports confiscated. In some cases, loans were even taken in their names. The employer reportedly threatened them with arrest if they attempted to leave, rendering them completely helpless.

“For us, serving Indians in distress is not just a responsibility, it is a sacred duty. Our workers abroad are the pride of the nation, and this government will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety, dignity, and return home when needed,” Goyal said.

He also appealed to citizens to verify the veracity of agents and potential employers carefully before travelling abroad for employment.