MUMBAI: A Vasai doctor has accused two local police officers of invoking the name of the police commissioner and other senior officials while demanding ₹15 crore from him to settle proceedings in a case of alleged fraud case against him. While the Crime Branch of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police is conducting an inquiry into the allegations, a First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered.

Vasai doc alleges extortion from two cops, probe ordered

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Following allegations made by Dr Nitin Thorve, director of Nidan Healthcare, Commissioner of Police Niket Kaushik has ordered an inquiry into the charges.

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Dr Thorve claimed that in 2001, he had entered into a transaction for a plot in Virar with the Mestri family from Dahisar, for which he had paid them ₹66 lakh. In July 2023, the Mestri family filed a case of fraud against Dr Thorve, who alleged there was no grounds for such a case.

The Vasai-based doctor approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to have the case quashed. In September, the court issued a directive restraining any arrests from being made. The next hearing is scheduled for December 5.

Meanwhile, Dr Thorve alleged that police officers, one each from the Bolinj Police Station and the Anti-Extortion Cell, repeatedly contacted him, demanding ₹15 crore to resolve the matter. Although the police officers have denied the allegations, the police commissioner has asked the Crime Branch to investigate. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, Dr Thorve’s statement has been recorded. However, he has not yet provided evidence to substantiate the allegation that money was demanded, police officers said. Nitin Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch) said an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, Dr Thorve’s statement has been recorded. However, he has not yet provided evidence to substantiate the allegation that money was demanded, police officers said. Nitin Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch) said an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}