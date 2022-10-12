Vistadome popular among commuters, generates 7.32 cr revenue in just six months

Mumbai The Vistadome coaches with glass ceilings and wide windowpanes have proved to be quite popular among commuters in the city. Around 56,895 passengers have travelled in these coaches in the last six months on the Central Railway from April onwards generating a revenue of ₹7.32 crores.

These coaches give a breath-taking view of valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route. The response to Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express registered revenue of ₹3.35 crore with 16,078 passengers getting reservations for Vistadome. Similarly, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen registered occupancy of 99 per cent passengers.

“The Vistadome coaches were first introduced on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Huge demand from passengers on this route compelled us to provide Vistadome coach on the same route. This was attached to the Tejas Express on September 15,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Other trains along Central Railway that have a Vistadome coach include Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Deccan Queen and Pragati Express. The Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express also has a Vistadome coach. Besides the viewing gallery, glass ceilings and wide windowpanes, Vistadome coaches are known for LED lights, rotatable seats, pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors and wide sliding doors for the differently abled.