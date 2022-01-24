Watch: Man gets dragged by moving train in Maharashtra, RPF men come to rescue

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have saved the life of a passenger who fell down on a platform while trying to board a moving train in Maharashtra.

The incident that occurred at the Vasai Railway Station was captured in a close-circuit camera.

In the clip, shared by news agency ANI, the passenger was seen trying to get inside a moving train with a bag around his back and then falling on the platform. He is then seen getting dragged for a short distance by the train. The man later leaves the gate of the train that he was holding onto after which RPF personnel rushed to the spot and dragged him to safety by pulling his legs. The passenger then stands up to his feet and adjusts his outfit.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January. pic.twitter.com/Pxy2u467ZJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

This is not the first time that RPF personnel have acted quickly to save lives as people tried to board a moving train. In October last year, a constable saved a pregnant woman from getting stuck between the train and platform at the Kalyan Railway Station in Maharashtra. In CCTV footage acquired from the station, the woman was seen trying to board a moving train.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Central Railway later took to Twitter to share the video and appealed to all passengers not to board or de-board moving trains.

Last week, Hindustan Times had reported that a total of 138 lives were saved by RPF personnel and railway authorities on Mumbai's suburban railway tracks in the last three years. As many as 82 passengers were saved from Central Railway and 56 from Western Railway from getting killed or injured. The highest number of passengers were saved at Kalyan, Kurla and Dadar, and the majority of them were saved from trying to board or get down a moving train.