Mumbai Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sparked a debate when he said on Saturday that they all believed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave should be removed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar formerly Aurangabad. He, however, added that the grave is a protected monument under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and can only be removed after following the law. We believe Aurangzeb’s grave should be removed: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis was responding to a demand by BJP Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhosale’s to remove the Mughal emperor’s grave at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

“We all believe the same but something needs to be done by law as it is a protected monument. The previous Congress government has got it protected under the ASI,” the chief minister stated. He made the statement on the sidelines of ‘Gurmat Samagam’ to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, ninth of ten gurus who founded the Sikh religion.

The grave of Aurangzeb has become a political issue in Maharashtra ever since the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ that depicts the capture, torture and execution of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The remarks by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi further sparked a row.

Dismissing the portrayal of Aurangzeb as a cruel ruler in the movie, Azmi had described him as a “good administrator”. “The kings back then used to struggle for power and property but it had nothing to do with religion. He (Aurangzeb) ruled for 52 years, and if he was converting Hindus into Muslims, imagine the number of Hindus that would have been converted,” Azmi had said, which drew a backlash from leaders across political spectrum. Azmi was soon suspended from the state assembly till the end of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.

The controversy did not end there as the BJP leaders soon started demanding for the razing of Aurangzeb’s grave. “What is the need for the tomb? Bring in a JCB machine and raze it down. Aurangzeb was a thief and a lootera,” Bhosale said when he was asked by reporters in Satara whether the tomb of Aurangzeb should be demolished. Bhosale is also one of the descendants of the Maratha king.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “Aurangzeb imprisoned his father and killed his brother to get the throne. Devendra Fadnavis has imprisoned the Constitution and law and order. The administration of Aurangzeb and Devendra Fadnavis are somewhat similar.”