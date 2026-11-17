MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) will introduce prepaid taxi services at six major stations to curb overcharging of passengers arriving on long-distance trains and provide them with regulated last-mile connectivity. The proposed system, on the lines of the prepaid taxi facility at Mumbai airport, will initially cover Mumbai Central Terminus, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Virar and Palghar.

The stations receive large numbers of long-distance passengers, many of whom struggle to find taxis willing to operate by the meter. Passengers, particularly those unfamiliar with Mumbai’s routes and fares, often have to negotiate with drivers who allegedly demand exorbitant amounts, especially during late-night hours, the monsoon and festive periods.

“We now plan to address these problems by introducing prepaid taxi services at six major stations, allowing passengers to pay a fixed fare before boarding. These stations handle substantial long-distance passenger traffic, with many arriving passengers depending on taxis to reach their homes, particularly when local transport options are limited or inconvenient,” said a WR official.

Under the proposed arrangement, passengers will be able to visit a counter outside the station, provide their destination and obtain a computerised fare based on the distance travelled and applicable tariff. After making the payment, they will receive a receipt and board a taxi from a designated queue. The receipt will also carry details of where to lodge complaints in case of disputes.

The railway will also create separate queues for kaali-peeli taxis and app-based cab aggregators to streamline passenger movement and make it easier to access transport outside the stations.

“Outstation passengers unfamiliar with Mumbai’s routes and fares, along with women and senior citizens travelling with luggage, are particularly vulnerable. This is the reason we decided to introduce a prepaid taxi scheme for which we are in talks with the unions,” said another WR official.

In the absence of an organised system, passengers are often left negotiating with drivers outside station premises, sometimes approaching several taxis before finding one willing to take them to their destination at a reasonable fare. Taxi union leaders have also pointed to the lack of a formal mechanism for passengers to report overcharging or refusal of service.

However, the proposed fare structure and incentives for drivers will be crucial to the scheme’s success. Under the prepaid arrangement being discussed, drivers may receive an additional percentage over the actual fare calculated according to the distance travelled and applicable tariff.

“The authorities need to first thoroughly check the distance and fares generated rather than simply assigning a fixed rate with incentive. The incentive too should be something that would appeal to the drivers, else it would fail,” said Thampi Kurien, an auto and taxi union leader.

“We will initiate the tendering process and arrangements for setting up the booths. The service will be expanded after assessing the success of the first phase. We will also seek assistance from the traffic police and RTO to ensure that taxis operating without valid permits do not enter station premises,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

Railway sources said the system is expected to eliminate bargaining and disputes over additional charges, including demands for luggage, while giving passengers clarity on their travel expenses before they leave the station.

Jagdamba Prasad, a passenger waiting for a taxi at Mumbai Central Terminus, said the facility would help curb arbitrary fare demands. “Taxi drivers often refuse to charge by the meter and demand arbitrary fares. With prepaid taxis, passengers will know the fare in advance, eliminating unnecessary arguments and disputes,” he said.

Central Railway, meanwhile, has no immediate plans to introduce a similar facility at its Mumbai suburban stations. It currently operates prepaid taxi services at Nagpur and Pune.