With mounting e-challans, RTOs to call motorists to pay pending fines

Mumbai: As the state transport department plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated calling system across Maharashtra, beginning with Mumbai, motorists with unpaid e-challans may soon receive phone calls from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Mumbai, India - Dec. 13, 2024: Traffic Police using personal mobile to E Challan on bikers at Bombay High Court, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The purpose of the system is to contact vehicle owners who have failed to clear pending fines for traffic violations. The move comes amid a sharp rise in unpaid e-challans over the past six years.

Official data reveals that since the launch of the ‘one state, one e-challan system’ in 2019, authorities have issued 114 million challans amounting to ₹7,272 crore. Of these, only 50 million challans, worth ₹2,635 crore, have been paid. “The recovery rate of fines issued through e-challans is extremely low. At present, only about 40% of the issued e-challans are recovered, while in the remaining 60% of cases, vehicle owners do not pay the fines,” said an RTO officer.

To address this, the department has allocated ₹11.80 crore for the AI-based calling project. The system will generate automated calls to inform and remind vehicle owners about pending fines and guide them to make payments.

At present, motorists can check their e-challans through the MTP app or the Parivahan website. However, officials said many vehicle owners delay payments until they are caught by the RTO or the traffic police. The new system aims to send regular reminders while also spreading awareness about road safety rules.

The initiative was first tested by the Thane RTO in March last year. According to officials, the pilot project received a good response with many vehicle owners clearing their dues soon after receiving automated calls. Following the success of this project, a proposal was submitted to the government to implement the system across all RTO offices in the state, which has now been approved. The rollout will begin with Mumbai’s RTO offices in Tardeo, Andheri, Wadala and Borivali.

Officials say the move is part of a broader push to use technology for better traffic enforcement. “Initiatives like AI calling are considered an important step toward future smart traffic management. This new technology will not only improve fine recovery but also instill discipline among vehicle owners regarding compliance of traffic rules.

With repeated reminders, it is expected that violations will decrease and accidents will also be reduced,” said an official from the transport department.

Additionally, through the new AI system, vehicle owners whose documents, such as insurance, fitness certificate, and PUC, have expired are also being notified to renew them, said RTO officers.

Earlier this month, transporters had threatened a ‘chakka jam’ protest, claiming that they are under severe financial pressure due to mounting e-challans. Bus, truck and commercial taxi operators cited high, often incorrect penalties through the e-challan system, demanding reforms in the system. In response, the government proposed a 50% waiver on pending fines to resolve the ongoing dispute.