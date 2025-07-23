Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Woman and lover who killed, buried husband held in Pune

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 05:30 am IST

MUMBAI: A woman and her lover were detained for allegedly murdering her husband and burying him in Nalasopara; they will be brought to Mumbai for arrest.

MUMBAI: The woman and her lover, who allegedly murdered her husband and buried the body before absconding, were detained on Tuesday evening in Pune. They will be brought to Mumbai for arrest today.

The deceased, Vijay Chauhan, 34.
The accused, Gudiya Devi, 32, and her lover Monu Vishwakarma, 33, murdered her husband, Vijay Chauhan, 34, over 15 days ago in Nalasopara, according to the police. Gudiya switched off her phone soon after a call from one of her husband’s brothers, to whom she lied that Vijay was away at work. After she accidentally switched on her phone, the police traced her location to Hadapsar in Pune, said a police officer.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when the brother of the deceased, Akhilesh, visited his house and noticed a foul stench emanating from under newly installed tiles. He filed a missing report with the Pelhar police, who dug up the tiles and recovered his body.

The house where the body was buried
“We will formally arrest the couple after bringing them here. We find out how and why they killed him,” said the officer.

