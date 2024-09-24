Woman dies by suicide after killing 2-and-half-year-old daughter

THANE: A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and then died by suicide in Dombivli on Monday. The Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case under section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the deceased woman. HT Image

The deceased was a 29-year-old homemaker who had been married for three and a half years to an IT professional who works in the Runwal City area of Dombivli. The couple lived in a one-BHK apartment with the husband’s handicapped mother. They had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Samruddhi.

On Sunday, the husband had to go to a housing society meeting at 3pm. According to officials, he returned home around 6:30pm and had a brief conversation with his wife over dinner. Afterwards, he decided to go out for Chinese food alone, leaving home around 7pm.

When he returned home around 8 pm, no one answered the door. He called out to his mother, who then called out to the daughter-in-law and granddaughter. After they did not respond, she used her walker to come out of her room. It was then that she saw the bodies of her daughter-in-law and granddaughter and started screaming. She managed to walk till the main door, unlocked it, and collapsed. The husband contacted the police and took his wife and daughter to a nearby hospital to see if they could be revived, but both were declared dead upon arrival.

Senior police officials visited the spot and took statements from the family, which revealed that the deceased woman was going through depression.

Manpada police are investigating to find out the reason behind the murder and suicide. Inspector Ram Chopde said, “We have seized the deceased’s mobile phone to investigate whether she had discussed any domestic issues with anyone. Meanwhile we have registered a murder case against the deceased.”