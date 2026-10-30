WR clears 28 illegal huts near Ram Mandir station for new Jogeshwari terminus

MUMBAI: Western Railway (WR) has demolished 28 illegal huts on railway land near Ram Mandir station to clear the approach road and remove obstructions to the construction of the new Jogeshwari Terminus, a major long-distance rail facility expected to open its first phase by early 2027.

The demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday on the eastern side of Ram Mandir station, one of the busy stations on the Western Line. The encroachments had occupied land required for connecting tracks, access to the proposed terminus and other passenger amenities.

The operation was conducted under heavy police security, with 43 Railway Protection Force personnel, five city police personnel, railway department staff and 22 workers deployed by the contractor. A JCB machine was used to remove the structures.

“The drive will facilitate the development of the Jogeshwari AT terminal. The encroachments were removed from railway premises on the eastern side of Ram Mandir station to clear the way for the project,” a WR official said.

The ₹76.48-crore Jogeshwari Terminus is being developed as an additional long-distance rail hub for Mumbai, which currently has Mumbai Central, Dadar and Bandra termini on the Western Railway network. Its first phase, earlier scheduled to open by the end of 2026, is now expected to be operational by early 2027.

The project has been redesigned to provide four platforms instead of the three originally planned. The platforms are also being widened from nine metres to 12 metres to accommodate passengers more comfortably and reduce crowding. The terminus is being designed to handle 24-coach long-distance trains and up to 24 pairs of mail and express trains a day.

Once operational, the terminus is expected to ease the pressure on Mumbai’s existing long-distance rail facilities while providing another departure and arrival point for passengers travelling out of the city. It will be connected to Ram Mandir suburban station by a foot overbridge, while Mumbai Metro Line 7’s Jogeshwari East station will provide another public transport link in the vicinity.

The site is also earmarked for a dedicated maintenance and stabling facility for Vande Bharat trains, according to a railway official.

“This encroachment drive was necessary to speed up the development of the new terminus, which will be the fourth major long-distance terminus on Western Railway. The site is also planned to accommodate a dedicated maintenance and stabling coaching terminal for Vande Bharat trains,” another WR official said.

The latest action follows a major demolition drive by WR in Bandra East a few months ago. Railway officials said encroachments on railway land had obstructed planned infrastructure works over the years, and inspections were under way at other locations across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The authorities are prioritising such drives to free up land for railway expansion and help complete projects intended to meet the region’s growing transport needs.

Encroachment drive makes way for new terminus

- More long-distance trains: Designed to handle up to 24 pairs of mail and express trains daily.

- Longer trains: Platforms planned to accommodate 24-coach trains.

- Wider platforms: Width increased from nine metres to 12 metres to improve passenger movement.

- Four platforms: Revised plan adds a fourth platform to the original three-platform layout.

- Better connectivity: A foot overbridge will link the terminus with Ram Mandir suburban station, with Metro Line 7 nearby.

- Vande Bharat facility: The site is also planned to house a dedicated maintenance and stabling terminal for the trains.