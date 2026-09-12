Youth tosses chilli powder, snatches 4.53 lakh in Nagpur bank heist

NAGPUR: An unemployed graduate armed with chilli powder staged a dramatic bank heist in Nagpur, only to find his escape cut short 30 minutes later.

As bank officers were returning to the Sakkardara branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in South Nagpur on Thursday evening after collecting cash from an ATM, a man dressed in a kurta with his face masked in a white cloth blended in with regular clients. Sneaking up from behind as the staff approached the cash counter, he suddenly hurled a handful of chili powder straight into the employees’ eyes.

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As blinded staff reeled in pain, the intruder scooped up ₹4.53 lakh in cash and bolted into the street. Shaken bank staff sprinted after the fleeing robber. Alert beat marshals on patrol and police from the local Sakkardara police station joined the pursuit. Within 30 minutes, police intercepted the fleeing suspect just 1km away and recovered the loot.

Dramatic CCTV footage capturing the masked youth throwing chili powder and making his desperate dash quickly went viral on social media.

The thief has been identified as Suraj Borkar, a 28-year-old BSc graduate from Tatoli in Bhivapur tehsil in Nagpur district, said Ramesh Khune, a senior officer with the Sakkardara police.

Police have registered a case of theft against Borkar and are investigating whether he acted alone, how he possessed precise knowledge regarding the cash movement, and his motive. Bank officials were unavailable for comment.