Exclusive: Owner who fled after New Seemapuri building collapse in Delhi that killed 4 arrested

The owner of the five-storey building that collapsed in east Delhi’s New Seemapuri, killing at least four people, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Mohammad Anwar, the owner, had been absconding since the collapse on Wednesday last in the congested lanes, trapping at least 11 people, including residents and neighbours. Eight people were injured.
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The toll could rise as investigators await forensic findings to establish the identities of five body parts recovered from the debris. Police have initiated DNA examinations to determine whether the remains belong to victims already identified or to other people.
The post-mortem examinations of three women who died in the collapse were conducted. The deceased were identified as Hazra Bibi, 56, her niece Nusrat, 33, and Gulafsa, 21, who was four months pregnant. A child aged around three or four years was also killed.
Anwar, who is in his late 50s, was not present in the building when it collapsed. His wife, son and three-year-old grandson were among those injured. Nusrat was his daughter.
Police registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was initially registered against unknown persons. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the collapse.
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A preliminary inquiry indicated that demolition work in an adjacent building, involving vibrating machines over the preceding three to four days, may have triggered the collapse.
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A preliminary inquiry indicated that demolition work in an adjacent building, involving vibrating machines over the preceding three to four days, may have triggered the collapse.
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Exclusive: Owner who fled after New Seemapuri building collapse in Delhi that killed 4 arrested
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