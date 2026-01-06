1.45mn fines issued for traffic violations in 2025; riding without helmets most penalised

The Ghaziabad traffic police issued nearly 1.45 million fines for various traffic violations last year, with riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, and parking in no-parking zones emerging as the most common offences, officers said on Monday. Official data shows that riding without helmets accounted for the highest number of violations in 2025, with 691,125 challans, compared to 468,941 in 2023 and 561,376 in 2024. (HT Archive)

According to figures compiled by the traffic police, 1,642,422 fines were issued in 2023, 1,342,612 in 2024, and 1,448,130 in 2025. Officials said the number of fines is expected to rise by around two to two-and-a-half times once the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) is rolled out in January.

“We issued about 14.4 lakh (1.4 million) challans [fines] in 2025, and riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, and no parking have emerged as major violations. We are regularly taking up enforcement as well as spreading awareness among citizens to abide by traffic rules and also to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP (traffic).

Official data shows that riding without helmets accounted for the highest number of violations in 2025, with 691,125 challans, compared to 468,941 in 2023 and 561,376 in 2024. Wrong-side driving emerged as the second major violation with 192,380 challans, while parking in no-parking zones ranked third with 171,692 challans in 2025.

Residents said the city continues to face challenges such as the lack of proper parking for vehicles, trucks, and autos, along with poor road infrastructure.

“The idea should not be to increase the number of challans but to provide safe roads and traffic infrastructure. The city has no proper designated parking spaces near major markets and commercial establishments and also faces the issue of bad roads, besides lacking proper road engineering on major roads. Further, traffic congestion during peak hours is also a major problem. So, it is required that proper road/traffic infrastructure must be provided first,” said Rajendra Tyagi, a former five-time corporation councillor from Raj Nagar.

Traffic police officials said road engineering and related works are handled by different agencies, and enforcement will become automated once ITMS is operational.

“The number of challans issued has been due to the increase in the number of personnel, about 900, deployed with the traffic police. We expect that the number of challans may rise by about 2-2.5 times once the ITMS gets rolled out. The system will detect different violations and will issue challans against different types of violations. Once the ITMS gets rolled out, a major part of our traffic police force will get better focus on managing traffic flow,” the ACP added.

The ITMS project, being implemented by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation at a cost of ₹53 crore, involves installing high-end cameras and equipment at 41 major intersections. These will be monitored from a central control room managed by around 15 traffic police officers and staff.

Major intersections covered include CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, the SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.