22 new public toilets to be built in Greater Noida; tender issued

Greater Noida authority is set to build 22 public toilets at key busy locations in the district, authority officials announced on Tuesday.

The authority has issued tenders for the project, and the selected concessionaire will be responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining the facilities for 15 years. (HT Archive)

According to officials aware of the project, the proposed locations include Mandi Shyam Nagar, Cherry County, near Yatharth Hospital, Surajpur entry point, Jagat Farm market, GNOIT bus stand, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, AVJ Heights, KCC College, district court, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Labour Chowk, among others.

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The project will be executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. The authority has issued tenders for the project, and the selected concessionaire will be responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining the facilities for 15 years, while GNIDA will provide land measuring around 40-50 square metres for each toilet.

The last date for submitting bids is November 13.

Officials said the proposed toilets will include facilities for persons with disabilities and the concessionaire will be required to ensure regular cleaning, waste disposal and upkeep of water supply, electricity, drainage and other utilities. At least one cleaning staff member must be deployed per eight-hour shift, with cleaning services required for 16 hours a day, including public holidays, said officials.

“To generate revenue, the concessionaire will be allowed to install rooftop advertising panels covering around 200 square feet. Five per cent of the advertising space will be reserved for social messages,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager of Greater Noida authority.