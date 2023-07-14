Man dies while waiting in queue for ultrasound at Noida’s district hospital

A 22-year-old man, who was injured in a road accident, allegedly died while waiting for his turn in the queue for an ultrasound at Noida district hospital, according to officials aware of the matter. The family of the deceased created a ruckus at the hospital on Wednesday and demanded legal action against the staff on duty, officials added. According to the family members, Pal had been involved in a road accident near Dadri Bypass on Monday morning. (Representative Image)

Officials said that the man, identified as Ravindra Pal (22) from Haldoni Mod, Greater Noida, had a leg fracture and was scheduled for surgery on Thursday, but an ultrasound was advised before the procedure.

According to the family members, Pal had been involved in a road accident near Dadri Bypass on Monday morning. A motorist took him to a private hospital in Dadri for treatment, after which he was later admitted to the district hospital in Sector-39, they added.

The family alleges that despite complaining of severe abdominal pain, the patient was made to wait in the ultrasound queue. They have accused the staff on duty of negligence and demanded legal action.

Nivas Pal, Pal’s uncle, said, “His condition was stable when we admitted him to the district hospital. However, he complained about stomach pain, so we were asked to get an ultrasound. Despite our pleas to expedite the process, we waited in the queue. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the ICU where he died.”

Dr. Renu Agarwal, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital, stated that a team has been formed to investigate the incident. “We have received a complaint from the family of the deceased. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack. However, an investigation has been ordered, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” said the CMS.

