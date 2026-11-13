34-yr-old associate professor dies by suicide in Greater Noida society

Greater Noida: A 34-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the 10th floor of her rented apartment in a society in Greater Noida’s Phi-II sector on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. The victim, an associate professor, had reportedly lost her job at a private college in the city a few days ago, police said. (Representational image)

The victim, an associate professor, had reportedly lost her job at a private college in the city a few days ago, police said.

The victim lived with her husband, a businessman, and their minor son in a residential society. The family originally belongs to Rajasthan, officials said.

“On being informed, the Beta 2 police station team visited the spot. The victim had died after jumping from her apartment. Police conducted an inquest of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” theGautam Budh Nagar police said in a statement.

An investigating officer, requesting anonymity, said the woman’s husband and her other family members told police that she had been distressed since losing the job.

The woman’s father and brother did not hold anyone responsible for her death. “The deceased’s father and brother have refused to register any case. They did not blame her husband or anyone else and said she had been troubled,” the investigator said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway.