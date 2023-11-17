35-year-old woman falls off auto-rickshaw while resisting snatchers in G Noida

In an incident similar to what happened in Ghaziabad last month to a 19-year-old woman, who died after falling out of an auto-rickshaw while resisting phone snatchers, a 35-year-old woman suffered injuries in Greater Noida West’s Gaur City township earlier this week, after she too fell out of a moving auto-rickshaw while trying to resist snatchers, police said on Friday. According to Saket Srivastava, who submitted a written complaint on behalf of his wife Jyoti Maurya, at the Bisrakh police station on Tuesday, Maurya had boarded an auto to go towards Sector 70 from her residence in Greater Noida West on Monday evening. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday evening when the woman was headed to Sector 70 from her residence in Mahagun Mywoods society in Gaur City-2 township.



“As she reached Gaur City mall, two bike-borne men tried to snatch her iPhone from her. Jyoti resisted the snatching, and she fell out of the auto and suffered injuries.The snatchers managed to get hold of the phone and fled the spot,” Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said, quoting from Srivastava’s complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against two unidentified suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

“Police teams have been deployed to nab the culprits while CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify them,” said the officer.

When contacted, the complainant said he did not wish to speak to media.

The incident comes a week after the local police arrested a mobile snatcher after a gunfight on November 9 and recovered over 12 mobiles that he had snatched from people at various times.

“That person belonged to a different gang whereas this incident seems to have been done by another gang of mobile snatchers. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Rajpoot.

On October 27, a 19-year-old woman had fallen out of a speeding auto while resisting a snatching bid by two men on a motorcycle on National Highway 9 (NH-9) in Ghaziabad. She succumbed to injuries three days later on October 30. While one of the two suspects was killed in a police encounter, the second suspect was arrested by police.

