4 injured as car hits motorbike, passersby in Greater Noida; driver arrested

Noida: Four people were injured after a car being driven by a 21-year-old man hit them in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park late Monday evening, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered and the vehicle driver also arrested. Upon receiving an official police complaint by one of the victims on Tuesday, a case of rash driving and voluntarily causing hurt under BNS was registered against the suspect car driver at Knowledge Park police station, and he was arrested. (Representative Photo)

Police identified all the injured as students – one male and three females -- in their early 20s, who reside at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Greater Noida.

Talking to HT, a police officer, part of the investigation, while requesting anonymity, said, “Late Monday evening, a Toyota Glanza car, driven by the 21-year-old man, a resident of Noida, hit a motorcycle and then crashed into a tree before hitting two more students.”

“Two of the students were riding a motorcycle, and the other two were on foot. All the four belong to private universities in Knowledge Park,” the officer added.

On receiving information on the emergency helplinefrom locals, a police team visited the spot and detained the suspect driver from there on Monday.

“The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital in Greater Noida, where the injured man is undergoing treatment while the other three women were discharged following treatment. He was out of danger,” said Sarvesh Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park.

“Upon receiving an official police complaint by one of the victims on Tuesday, a case of rash driving and voluntarily causing hurt under BNS was registered against the suspect car driver at Knowledge Park police station, and he was arrested. It was revealed that the suspect, a BBA student in Greater Noida, lost control over the wheels which led to the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, the car has been seized and further investigation is underway, said officials.