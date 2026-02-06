55-year-old woman killed by son in Greater Noida for serving him lunch late

Greater Noida:A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 55-year-old mother over serving lunch late in Greater Noida, Jewar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. “During a routine visit, the accused told his parents that his condition was better,” said the SHO, adding that after being released, he had left his home for two to three days, but later returned. (Representational image)

The accused, a resident of a Deorar village in Jewar, was mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra for the past five to six years. His mother got him released around a fortnight back.

“On Wednesday, the accused hit his mother’s head from behind with a big iron bowl. His father, a farmer, was out on work at the time of the incident,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar.

The SHO added, “The incident took place in the courtyard of their home. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the mother cry and called the father, who then rushed her to a nearby hospital. She succumbed to her injury after an hour of treatment.”

Subsequently, hospital authorities alerted the police and the body was taken for a post-mortem. “The accused was arrested from his home and kept saying that his mother is alive,” the SHO added.

A case under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused at Jewar police station and he will be sent to the hospital again following legal procedure.