‘Adolescent healthcare must move beyond treating physical ailments’: Experts

Adolescent healthcare must move beyond treating physical ailments to focus on mental wellbeing, lifestyle-related disorders, and early detection of hormonal imbalances, experts said at an academic programme on Adolescent Health and Holistic Well-being organised by Child PGI, Sector 30, on Monday.

Experts also flagged concerns over the rising incidents of polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD) among teenage girls.

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Professor Arun Kumar Singh, director of the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) in Sector 30 said adolescence is a critical phase of physical, emotional, and social transformation, making timely attention to health issues imperative.

“Healthcare for this age group cannot be restricted to treating disease; it has to address lifestyle, mental wellbeing, self-care and the social environment in which adolescents grow,” he said.

Experts also flagged concerns over the rising incidents of polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD) among teenage girls. Professor Uma Singh, technical advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Technical Support Unit (UPTSU) and former head of gynaecology at King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, cautioned that persistent menstrual irregularities, weight changes, and other hormonal symptoms should not be dismissed as normal adolescent changes.

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{{^usCountry}} Mental health emerged as one of the key areas of concern, with experts emphasising the need for supportive environments where teenagers can openly discuss stress and emotional struggles without fear of judgement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mental health emerged as one of the key areas of concern, with experts emphasising the need for supportive environments where teenagers can openly discuss stress and emotional struggles without fear of judgement. {{/usCountry}}

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The discussions also underscored the growing impact of social media and peer pressure on adolescent lifestyle choices, highlighting the need for age-appropriate health awareness, balanced nutrition, physical activity, and timely professional intervention.