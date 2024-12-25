Ambulances at Noida district hospital fleecing patients, probe initiated

NOIDA: A malpractice involving private ambulance drivers extorting money from patients’ families at the Noida district hospital in Sector 39 has come to light after a doctor alleged that the government-appointed drivers decline their free service and redirect families to private operators for financial gain, officials said on Tuesday. In his complaint to Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer , and Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, the emergency and ICU in-charge, Dr Asad Mahmood has alleged that the family of a deceased patient, was charged ₹ 1,500 for transportation by a private ambulance driver. (HT Photo)

The incident has prompted immediate disciplinary action, with two government-appointed drivers being removed from their roles and a probe initiated by the hospital authorities.

In his complaint to Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), and Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), the emergency and ICU in-charge, Dr Asad Mahmood has alleged that the family of a deceased patient, was charged ₹1,500 for transportation by a private ambulance driver. The deceased’s relative, Harish, contacted government ambulance driver Krishna Kant for the free service. But he allegedly redirected Harish to approach a private ambulance operator (Neeraj).

He further alleged that the government-appointed drivers, Krishna Kant and Santosh Tiwari, have been denying services for the past five months.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has initiated a probe, with the CMO ordering termination of the two implicated drivers.

“Disciplinary action has been taken against the involved staff, and measures are being put in place to ensure that government ambulance services are available to all patients without any exploitation. The complaint has also been escalated to senior health officials, ensuring accountability at all levels”, said CMO, Dr Sunil Sharma.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar health department, there are around 14 emergency ambulances under 108 service, and 17 ambulances under 102, primarily used for carrying ladies and newborns to and from hospitals in the district. Private ambulance services also operate in the region, offering 24/7 emergency medical transport. transport.