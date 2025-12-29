Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Amid fog car pile-up on Yamuna Expressway sparks blaze; 2 hurt

ByArun Singh
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 05:10 am IST

It was suspected that due to a short circuit or some other reason, the fire erupted immediately after the accident, police said

Two men escaped with injuries after two cars caught fire following a chain collision involving three vehicles due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Firefighters doused the fire and the accidental vehicles were later removed from the main carriageway. (Video grab/HT Photo)
They added that firefighters doused the fire and the accidental vehicles were later removed from the main carriageway.

Police said on Saturday around 10.30 pm, when a Tata Punch was heading towards Noida on the Yamuna Expressway, a Tata Sumo, moving at a comparatively high speed, crashed into it due to dense fog near the 20-kilometre milestone. “Following the collision, another Hyundai Grand i10 crashed into the accidental vehicles, but the driver of the i10 somehow managed to avoid a major collision and escaped without injuries or major damage to the vehicle,” said a police officer who rushed to the spot, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “We received a call on the emergency helpline number 112 that two vehicles had caught fire following the accident. Fire tenders were immediately informed and, with their help, the fire was doused within an hour. However, both vehicles were completely gutted by the time the fire was controlled.”

The Tata Punch was driven by Shahid Ali, a resident of Hathras, while Jogendra Singh from Haryana was driving the Tata Sumo. Both drivers, in their 40s, managed to alight from their vehicles, police said, adding that they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors discharged them after medical treatment. One of them sustained a fracture in his leg.

“During the investigation, Ali informed us that he was cruising at around 60 to 70 kilometres per hour due to dense fog when the Sumo in which two people aboard crashed into his vehicle from behind. It was suspected that the other car was being driven at a high speed,” said the officer.

Police also advised that in view of reduced visibility on expressways, especially when it falls below 50 metres, drivers should exercise extreme caution while driving. Drivers have also been advised not to park vehicles on the roadside and to use designated rest areas or other safe locations.

Two men suffered injuries in a chain collision involving three vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway due to dense fog late Saturday night. A Tata Sumo crashed into a Tata Punch, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and both drivers were treated and released from the hospital. Police urge caution in reduced visibility conditions.