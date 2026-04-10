Authorities push stricter monitoring of road projects under air quality norms

GREATER NOIDA:Authorities across the National Capital Region have been directed to strengthen quality control and ensure continuous technical monitoring of road construction projects in line with air pollution norms, officials said on Thursday. A technical committee has been formed following directions issued during meetings chaired by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on February 24 and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on April 2. (HT Photo)

The move aims to curb dust pollution, with agencies asked to follow standards set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

A technical committee has been formed following directions issued during meetings chaired by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on February 24 and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on April 2.

A one-day technical training session was organised at the Greater Noida authority auditorium on Wednesday, where engineers and officials from various NCR agencies were trained to standardise practices and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

“Ensuring quality road construction and strict supervision is critical, especially in urban areas where road dust significantly impacts air quality. All agencies have been directed to adhere to prescribed standards,” said special secretary, public works department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kohli, in a statement.

“Uniform technical standards and continuous inspection are essential to minimise variations in execution across agencies. The training is aimed at building capacity and ensuring consistent implementation on the ground,” a PWD official said.

Officials said the initiative seeks to bring multiple agencies under one framework and avoid overlapping which often leads to inconsistencies in road construction and maintenance.

The training was attended by officials from the PWD, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, municipal corporations and development authorities of Ghaziabad and Meerut, among others. Executive engineers and assistant engineers participated in the session conducted by a specialised technical team.

Senior engineers from the PWD, including chief engineers from Meerut and Saharanpur regions, were also present.