Boy, 5, found dead in pond near temple in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: A five-year-old boy who went missing while playing near Bhairav temple in Bisrakh, Greater Noida on February 18 was found dead in a pond opposite to a temple on Monday, police said, adding that a preliminary inquiry suggests he accidentally fell into the water. Police said inquest proceedings have been completed. Further action, if required, will be taken after the post-mortem report is received. No case has been registered yet. (Representational image)

According to the police, the boy was playing near the Bhairav temple. Following a complaint from his father, a daily-wage labourer, at Bisrakh police station, multiple police teams were formed to trace the child.

“At around 11 am on Monday, some locals spotted the body floating in the pond opposite the temple and alerted the police. A team reached the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem examination. At present, we do not suspect any foul play. The death appears to be accidental,” said KG Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

The child lived with his parents in Chipiyana Buzurg village. According to police, the search was initially hampered as the family did not have any recent photographs of the child.

“Children from nearby areas often come to play near the temple premises. Prima facie, it seems that the child accidentally slipped and fell into the pond,” SHO Sharma Added.

