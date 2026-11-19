Census 2027: Spl arrangement set in Gautam Budh Nagar to cover restricted areas
District administration officials said census enumeration in armed forces establishments and restricted areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, where civilian enumerators cannot enter, will be carried out by personnel authorised by the respective establishments
District administration officials said census enumeration in armed forces establishments and restricted areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, where civilian enumerators cannot enter, will be carried out by personnel authorised by the respective establishments.
This special arrangement aims to ensure that residents and personnel in these areas are included in the Census 2027 exercise and that no part of the district is left out of the enumeration process.
Personnel from the concerned establishments will collect census-related data within their respective premises according to prescribed guidelines. Officials said they were briefed on the enumeration process, data collection and compilation, and other procedures for the exercise.
“Census work in armed forces establishments and restricted areas, where entry of civilian enumerators is not permitted, will be carried out by authorised personnel of the respective establishments,” said Ajit Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and district census officer.
The training was conducted on Tuesday by Abhimanyu Singh, deputy director of the Census Directorate, Uttar Pradesh, and covered the enumeration process and guidelines to be followed while collecting data, officials said.
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More