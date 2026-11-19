District administration officials said census enumeration in armed forces establishments and restricted areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, where civilian enumerators cannot enter, will be carried out by personnel authorised by the respective establishments. Census 2027: Spl arrangement set in Gautam Budh Nagar to cover restricted areas

This special arrangement aims to ensure that residents and personnel in these areas are included in the Census 2027 exercise and that no part of the district is left out of the enumeration process.

Personnel from the concerned establishments will collect census-related data within their respective premises according to prescribed guidelines. Officials said they were briefed on the enumeration process, data collection and compilation, and other procedures for the exercise.

“Census work in armed forces establishments and restricted areas, where entry of civilian enumerators is not permitted, will be carried out by authorised personnel of the respective establishments,” said Ajit Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and district census officer.

The training was conducted on Tuesday by Abhimanyu Singh, deputy director of the Census Directorate, Uttar Pradesh, and covered the enumeration process and guidelines to be followed while collecting data, officials said.