CISF begins training UP special security force personnel for Namo Bharat security

NEW DELHI: Nearly 250 personnel from the Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Security Force will be deployed on the high-speed regional rail system, the Namo Bharat corridor, and trained to operate the X-ray baggage security system, in addition to the rail network’s security system, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. A CISF spokesperson said a total of 40 UP SSF personnel, including an officer of the commandant rank are participating in the inaugural batch (HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

Officials also said that training for the first batch of 40 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun. CISF manages the security of airports and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, apart from vital installations such as Parliament House.

“The training programme has commenced at the Central Industrial Security Force Unit DMRC, Training Cell Kavach. A total of 40 UP SSF personnel, including one officer of Commandant rank, are participating in the inaugural batch,” a CISF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initially requested training for 240 personnel, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of the corridor — India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail system connecting major urban centres in the National Capital Region.

The Namo Bharat network aims to reduce commuter journey times in the region through high-speed, high-frequency operations. For non-stop journeys, the chosen technology enables coverage of 100 km in under 45–50 mins.

The high-speed train network is planned to include Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors, making it a high-speed urban commuter service.

In September, NCRTC successfully completed a trial run of the Namo Bharat train from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, covering 82 km in an hour.

Currently, a 55 km stretch of the corridor is operational while the remaining segments - a 23 km stretch between Meerut South to Modipuram and a 4.5 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar- are at the stage of trial runs.

CISF’s Kavach cell conducts certified courses for CISF screeners deployed in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in-house screener certification programmes for sensitive installations such as the Parliament House Complex, first responder, and refresher courses to enhance operational readiness, the spokesperson said.

The cell conducts security gadget training courses for India-based security assistants of the Ministry of External Affairs and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, many of whom are deployed at Indian missions abroad.

The spokesperson said the first batch of UP SSF personnel were undergoing a six-day specialised course on X-BIS and Security Gadget Handling. In October, personnel from the Bihar Armed Police were also trained at the centre for Patna’s metro operations.