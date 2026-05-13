Concessionaire urges UP govt to hike toll on Yamuna e-way

GREATER NOIDA: The Suraksha Group, which operates the 165-kilometre-long Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra, said on Tuesday that it has submitted a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the toll by 3.5 per cent. Officials argue that when it was started, this was the only expressway. In the feasibility report, vehicle estimates were only up to Agra. Now there are far more vehicles here. Therefore, there is no need to increase the toll. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The concessionaire said that according to the agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government signed in 2012, the toll should be increased every year. However, it has not been hiked since 2024. Once the government approves it, the new toll will be implemented, it added.

Talking to HT on Tuesday Abhijit Gohil, chief executive officer of the Suraksha Group, said, “The toll has not been hiked since 2024 because the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) didn’t allow it. We have again proposed the hike so that we can revise the tariff as per the rules,”

To be sure, initially, the 165 km expressway was built and opened by Jaypee Infratech Limited in 2012. The Suraksha Group took over from Jaypee Infratech Limited in 2024.

As the toll on this expressway has not been raised since 2024, Suraksha Group is now preparing to increase the toll as the company has sent a proposal to the government regarding this, demanding a toll increase of about 3.5%.

Citing the provisions of the 2012 agreement, the Suraksha Group has requested for increasing the toll and justified its demand.

Confirming the proposal submission, Yeida’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Manish Meena, said “The operating company has sent the proposal to the government. But no decision has been taken on it yet, as it is yet to be decided.”

Notably, on average, more than 50,000 vehicles pass through the Yamuna Expressway daily. The number of vehicles on this expressway is increasing day by day. Now the Lucknow-Agra, Bundelkhand, Bareilly Expressway, have been connected to this expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai and Ganga Expressway will also be connected. Along with this, the number of vehicles will increase rapidly once the airport becomes operational, said officials.

Officials argue that when it was started, this was the only expressway. In the feasibility report, vehicle estimates were only up to Agra. Now there are far more vehicles here. Therefore, there is no need to increase the toll.

Current toll from Gr Noida to Agra

A two-wheeler driver has to pay ₹247.5 as toll from Greater Noida to Agra. Vehicles like cars and jeeps are charged ₹486.75, and light vehicles like Chhota Hathi and other tempos are charged ₹759. Similarly, vehicles like buses and trucks pay ₹1542.75, and heavy construction machinery pays ₹2351.25 as toll. Oversized vehicles like large carriers transporting cars and other vehicles have to pay ₹3027.75 as toll to travel on the expressway.