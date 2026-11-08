Contractor dies in Gzb roof shuttering collapse; 4 hurt

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old contractor was killed and four workers were injured when the shuttering of a roof slab collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar on Saturday, police said. They added that an FIR has been registered against the house owner and his son. Officials added that an FIR has been registered against the house owner and his son (Sakib Ali / HT)

Police identified the deceased as Gauri Shankar alias Chotu, while the injured workers were identified as Sachin Kumar, 28, Deepak Pal, 30, Soni, 32, and Narendra Kumar, 32.

Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Modinagar Circle, told HT: “The workers had erected shuttering to cast the roof slab. However, on Saturday morning, the shuttering collapsed, bringing down the concrete mixture onto the workers below. Of the eight workers on site, five were trapped under the debris. They were rescued by police and National Disaster Response Force personnel. Chotu was declared dead at the hospital, while the four injured workers are in stable condition.”

ACP Gautam added that the incident occurred around 9:30 am and rescue operations wrapped up by 1 pm.

According to officials, Chotu’s father Kailash Kumar filed a police complaint against the house owner and his son alleging negligence. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under BNS sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Modinagar police station.

“My son was the shuttering contractor and had asked the house owners to support the beams with jacks before casting the slab. However, the house owners ignored his advice and insisted on proceeding with the work, leading to the collapse,” the FIR stated.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP of Rural Zone, told HT: “The height of the structure was greater than usual, and the shuttering failed to support the load. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway. Appropriate legal action will follow. No arrests have been made so far.”