Noida: The Dadri electoral registration officer (ERO) on Friday ordered a salary cut for November for 13 booth-level officers (BLOs) for allegedly failing to perform their assigned duty of Special Summary Revision (SSR).

The alleged lapses were reported for November 21 and 22, when BLOs were required to remain present at their designated polling stations to receive claims and objections from voters as part of the SSR. (Representative photo) more less

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Ashutosh Gupta, the ERO and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), in an official order stated, “Immediate suspension of salary withdrawal has been ordered for all 13 personnel until further orders, and their salaries should not be released without my written approval. The concerned BLOs have been asked to submit written explanations through their respective heads of institutions, detailing why they failed to perform their assigned election duties.”

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The alleged lapses were reported for November 21 and 22, when BLOs were required to remain present at their designated polling stations to receive claims and objections from voters as part of the SSR. “The BLOs were required to remain present at their respective polling stations on the dates prescribed by the election commission and receive claims and objections. However, according to the written reports submitted by the concerned supervisors, the listed BLOs did not receive and digitise forms on November 21 and 22,” the SDM stated.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said that the lack of progress was reflected on the ECINET portal. “The progress of the concerned BLOs is being displayed as zero on the ECINET portal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that the lack of progress was reflected on the ECINET portal. “The progress of the concerned BLOs is being displayed as zero on the ECINET portal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed action comes as the district election machinery prepares for the remaining special campaign days on November 28 and 29, when BLOs will again be required to facilitate the electoral roll revision exercise.