Deceased Greater Noida family members faced property dispute, personal loss

When an 11-year-old boy failed to report for his school examination on Saturday, a classmate visited his home to check on him, only to find the boy and four family members dead inside the house, police said.

On Saturday morning, 37-year-old Mahesh, his wife, and their three children were found dead in a Greater Noida village (HT)

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On Saturday morning, 37-year-old Mahesh, his wife, and their three children were found dead in Greater Noida’s Nagla Shri Padam village.

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Also Read | 5 of family found dead in Greater Noida; police suspect poisoning after bodies found with 'foam around mouth'

As police investigate the deaths, relatives told HT that a property dispute had strained Mahesh’s relationships with some family members. Mahesh’s 80-year-old mother, Chandravati, also lived with the family. She was found unharmed. Officials said she has limited mobility.

Relatives alleged that Chandravati had given all her property to her three daughters.

Mahesh’s cousin, Satinder, told HT: “There was an ongoing dispute in the family over the property being handed over to the daughters. Even the house where Mahesh lived was not in his name. No one really knows why she gave all her property to her daughters.”

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{{^usCountry}} Relatives said the dispute had led to a breakdown in family ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relatives said the dispute had led to a breakdown in family ties. {{/usCountry}}

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Kesar, the husband of Mahesh’s eldest sister, Sunita, told HT that they had not spoken to Mahesh in six months. “All we know is that the family went to watch Ramlila, returned home, ate some noodles and were later found dead. We had not spoken to him in six months,” he said.

Beyond the property dispute, the family had also faced personal loss. Mahesh’s brother died in a train accident a couple of years ago, relatives said.

Mahesh, 37, had moved to Greater Noida from Delhi with his family around 10–12 years ago and ran a small broom-manufacturing factory. His wife, Lalita, 35, was a homemaker. The couple had three children, aged 11, seven and three.

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While police suspect food poisoning as the cause of death, food safety department officials said an autopsy is required to confirm the same.