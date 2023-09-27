Employee found dead on Oppo factory premises in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old employee of Chinese mobile company Oppo was found dead at the company’s manufacturing unit in Kasna, Greater Noida, on Tuesday morning, said police, adding that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Anuj Panwar, in-charge of the Ecotech-1 police station, identified the deceased as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Devchandpur in Ghazipur district. (Representative Image)

Anuj Panwar, in-charge of the Ecotech-1 police station, identified the deceased as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Devchandpur in Ghazipur district.

“Kumar worked as a technician at Oppo India’s mobile manufacturing unit in Kasna. He was in charge of the factory’s compressor room. He reported for the night shift at 8.38pm on Monday, along with other workers. Around 8 am on Tuesday, he left the compressor room along with his colleagues for a cup of tea. While the others left for their homes as their shift was over, Kumar returned to the compressor room. When the next shift workers reached the factory at 8.30am, Kumar was found unconscious in the compressor room. He was alone there,” said Panwar.

The factory workers immediately took Kumar to a Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida.

“According to factory workers, Kumar was still breathing when he was taken to the hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared Kumar dead on arrival,” said the officer

He added that the hospital authorities then informed the police about the incident following which a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

“There are no visible injury marks on the body, and no signs of distress. According to the police Inquiry, apart from the tea, Kumar had taken medication during the night for gastric issues. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited, following which further legal action will be taken,” said the SHO.

According to Panwar, the deceased has been working at the Kasna factory since the past eight years.

A representative of Oppo India said, “OPPO India is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its employees due to natural causes. Our condolences go out to the employee’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

