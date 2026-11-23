NOIDA: The Noida Authority has reclaimed nearly 500 square metres of land during an anti-encroachment demolition drive on a green belt in Noida Sector 78 last week, the Authority officials said on Sunday

AK Arora, general manager of Noida authority, said, “The action was taken on the directions of the Authority’s CEO. There was some resistance by encroachers and we filed a police complaint against them.” (Representational image) more less

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Officials said a large part of the belt along the Vishwakarma Road had been encroached. During a drive the Authority’s Work Circle 6 team, assisted by the land department, and Noida Police reclaimed nearly 500 sqm of the land, removing unauthorised shops, shanties and other makeshift structures.

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However, the administration faced resistance during the drive on Friday and filed a police complaint against some people. They vandalised one JCB machine, said officials.

AK Arora, general manager of Noida authority, said, “The action was taken on the directions of the Authority’s CEO. There was some resistance by encroachers and we filed a police complaint against them.”

Separately, a team of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) was confronted by some locals as it visited a plot in Vrindavan, Mathura, to stop alleged illegal construction on notified land, said officials. The team was abused and manhandled, they alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Harishankar Parche, a Yamuna Authority law officer and the complainant in the case, said the encroachers threatened the officials with serious consequences if they attempted to stop the illegal construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harishankar Parche, a Yamuna Authority law officer and the complainant in the case, said the encroachers threatened the officials with serious consequences if they attempted to stop the illegal construction. {{/usCountry}}

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Parche said that he lodged a complaint at the Jamunapar police station in Mathura against three people over the incident.

A police officer said that an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 132 (assault on public servant) and 121(1) (causing hurt to public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Our drive against illegal encroachment will continue,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh in a statement on Sunday.

Yeida has been entrusted with the planned development of areas along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway corridor connecting Greater Noida with Agra. Its notified jurisdiction spans around 3,352 sq km and covers 1,149 villages across six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra.

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In Mathura, the Authority plans to develop the Raya Urban Centre and hectare Heritage City as its flagship project that will include tourism, wellness and lifestyle facilities.