GREATER NOIDA: Over 250 people visited electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration centres across three tehsils of Gautam Budh Nagar, as a voter awareness exercise was launched in the district on Friday ahead of the 2027 U.P assembly polls, officials said.

“More than 150 visitors came to the EVM demonstration centre at the tehsil headquarters on the first day,” Abhay Singh, SDM of Dadri. (HT Photos) more less

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At these centres, visitors can cast demonstration votes on EVMs and see the corresponding paper slips generated by the VVPAT unit, which enables them to verify whether their choice has been recorded correctly.

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The centres, set up to familiarise voters with the EVM and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) system, recorded over 150 visitors at Dadri tehsil, around 100 at Sadar tehsil and 27 at Jewar tehsil, they said.

The turnout varied across the three tehsil-level centres, with Dadri recording the highest footfall on the opening day. “More than 150 visitors came to the EVM demonstration centre at the tehsil headquarters on the first day,” Abhay Singh, SDM, Dadri.

The administration has established four centres across the district, including one at the Collectorate in Greater Noida and three at the tehsil offices covering the Noida, Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies. These will remain open daily from 10am to 5pm.

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{{^usCountry}} “The exercise is being undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s directions to familiarise voters with the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the assembly elections,” said district election officer and district magistrate Medha Roopam in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The exercise is being undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s directions to familiarise voters with the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the assembly elections,” said district election officer and district magistrate Medha Roopam in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The centres are intended to offer voters a practical understanding of the voting process rather than relying solely on information drives. The administration has arranged banners, standees and other basic facilities, while visitor registers are being maintained at each location.

The demonstration machines will undergo a daily clearance procedure after the centres close. Votes stored in the control unit will be cleared, while VVPAT slips will be retrieved from the drop boxes and destroyed through shredding by designated officials, said officials.

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Machines kept in the reserve warehouse will remain under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, with police deployment and movement records maintained as part of the security arrangements, they added.

The awareness exercise will continue at all four centres, with SDMs supervising the tehsil-level facilities and submitting weekly progress reports to the chief electoral officer’s office.