Fake call centre offering services for cruise ship jobs busted in Noida, 4 arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a fake call centre in Sector 63 that allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing various services to take up cruise ship jobs in foreign countries , officials said, adding that four suspects have been arrested for running the facility. Eight other women also worked there. But no charges have been filed against them, as it hasn’t been established so far that they were aware of the scam, officials added. (HT Photos)

The arrested suspects, identified as Nitin Kumar, 23, Sachin Kumar, 31, and Aman Kumar, 21, all residents of Ghaziabad, and Virendra Kumar, 20, a resident of Noida -- were apprehended from the fake centre, said officials.

According to the police, the suspects promoted their services through social media, luring victims with promises of work visas, cruise jobs, medical fitness check-ups, work orders, and visa assistance.

“They used to cheat people on the pretext of providing jobs… Four laptops, 11 phones, debit cards, offer letters, admission and medical certificates, among other items, have been recovered from their possession,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) RK Gautam said in a statement.

Officials said that the suspects charged ₹10,000 in instalments for medical check-ups, ₹45,000 for training, and ₹25,000 for work orders and visa processing. After receiving the money, they would switch off their phones and shift office.

The raid followed a complaint on cybercrime portal from a duped victim from South India around 10 days ago, and the call centre was found existing in Sector 63.

Eight other women also worked there. But no charges have been filed against them, as it hasn’t been established so far that they were aware of the scam, officials added.

An FIR has been registered under the BNS sections including for cheating, and under the IT Act, and further probe is on, said police.