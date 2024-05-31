 Fire audit thwarts major fire at Noida high-rise: CFO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire audit thwarts major fire at Noida high-rise: CFO

ByAshni Dhaor
May 31, 2024 06:44 AM IST

As the fire was reported, the IGL gas line was switched off and electricity to the entire floor was snapped with the help of the society’s security team and residents

Noida: After a fire broke out at a flat on the 10th floor of Lotus Boulevard society in Noida’s Sector 100 on Thursday morning, fire officials said the society’s robust firefighting mechanism helped contained the fire in a timely manner.

Fire officials said the perfectly functional firefighting mechanism at the society was the result of repairs carried following a fire audit this April. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Fire officials said the perfectly functional firefighting mechanism at the society was the result of repairs carried following a fire audit this April. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

They said the perfectly functional firefighting mechanism at the society was the result of repairs carried following a fire audit this April.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lotus Boulevard was one of 370 high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida where a fire audit was carried out, said the fire department. Firefighting measures were found faulty at 125 high-rises, leading to a case being filed against 77 societies for not complying with fire norms, officials said.

After the fire was reported at the society’s 30-storey tower on Thursday, the IGL gas line was switched off and electricity to the entire floor was snapped with the help of the society’s security team and residents.

“In the fire audit of Lotus Boulevard, some firefighting measures were found faulty, which the apartment owners’ association (AOA) was asked to fix,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar district) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, adding that this helped in dousing the fire within 30 minutes on Thursday.

The officer said during the audit, a fire preparedness drill was carried out to educate maintenance and security staffers as well as residents.

“We also exchanged numbers with the AOA and the maintenance, security staff of the society. All these measures turned fruitful on Thursday as the fire department was immediately informed by the maintenance staff,” said Chaubey.

“The firefighting officers used the society’s firefighting equipment to douse the fire completely. Within 30 minutes of reaching the spot, the fire had been doused,” he said.

A prompt action from the staff of the society and residents also helped curb the fire, said AOA president Prabhakar Bhardwaj.

“The fire was reported promptly by the security team and vigilant resident. All emergency protocols were followed…Our on-site fire extinguishers and fire hose pipes were deployed and the security and firefighting team immediately doused the fire without losing much time and well before the fire brigade reached the site. Fire hose pipes at the floor worked well and were instrumental in controlling the fire within the crucial time,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

News / Cities / Noida / Fire audit thwarts major fire at Noida high-rise: CFO
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On