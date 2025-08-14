Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Sector 10, Noida

ByArun Singh
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 04:32 am IST

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire occurred following a short-circuit

Noida A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Sector 10, Noida on Wednesday afternoon, requiring 10 fire tenders to be pressed into service to control the blaze, officials said, adding that, however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

An articulated water tower machine was also used to sprinkle water on the 4th floor terrace, the chief fire officer said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
An articulated water tower machine was also used to sprinkle water on the 4th floor terrace, the chief fire officer said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire occurred following a short-circuit, they added.

“Around 12.15 pm, we received information from locals on the fire control room that a fire broke out on the terrace of a four-storey building in Noida, Sector 10,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, adding that upon receiving the information, fire tenders and an articulated water tower were dispatched to the place.

He said that it took an hour to completely douse the fire, using an advanced fire fighting system.

“The fire broke out on the terrace, where all the furniture from other floors was stored. Due to the wooden materials, firefighters used breathing apparatus sets and smoke extinguisher machines to control the fire. An articulated water tower machine was also used to sprinkle water on the 4th floor terrace,” the CFO added.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a locked flat in Sector 113, Noida after a battery exploded, said fire officials.

“On Wednesday around 1.30 pm, we received information that a fire broke out at a locked flat in Noida, Sarfabad area in Sector 113. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire,” the CFO said.

Investigation revealed that students reside in the flat. On Wednesday, when the flat was locked, a battery exploded, after which a gas cylinder kept nearby also caught fire. “No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled before it could spread to other floors,” Chaubey added.

