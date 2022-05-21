FIRs registered against customer, restaurant owner after altercation over bill in Noida
A Noida resident and the owner of a restaurant in Sector 29 on Friday night got into a spat over payment of the bill, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said, adding they registered cases against both parties based on their complaints.
According to the police, the incident took place at the Punjabi Association Club restaurant in Sector 29. After the staff presented Ranveer Rawal with the bill, he had an altercation with the owner of the restaurant, Pankaj Sharma.
“Rawal had come to eat at the restaurant. After the staff presented him with the bill, he complained to Pankaj Sharma that the restaurant’s service was not good. He also asked Sharma for a discount,” said Manoj Kumar, in charge of Sector 20 police station.
The officer added that according to Rawal’s complaint, the matter escalated and the restaurant owner misbehaved with and hit him. He submitted a complaint against the owner at the Sector 20 police station. Following this, the owner also submitted a complaint at the police station against Rawal.
“Sharma alleged that Rawal forcibly asked for a discount on his food bill and, when he refused, misbehaved with him and the staffers of the restaurant. We have registered FIRs on both complaints against each party,” said the officer.
Police have booked Rawal and Sharma under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials added they are investigating the matter.
HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday. Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.
Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune
PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31 Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”
While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits. Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state.
Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds. In-charge of the cyber crime unit, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, has been transferred as station house officer of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar. Inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.
Pune RTO set to crackdown on unauthorised e-bikes under special drive
PUNE Amid a rise in demand for electric bikes, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling high-voltage batteries for these vehicles. Soon, a special drive will be carried out by the RTO to check such e-bikes and if found illegal then a police complaint will be lodged against them, said officials.
