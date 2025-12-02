First advanced driving training centre opens in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The regional transport department in Ghaziabad on Monday opened the district’s first advanced driving training centre (ADTC). Ghaziabad India - December 01 2025 A view of first driving training institute at Guldhar on Monday in Ghaziabad , India on Monday, December 01 2025. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times) (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Developed at Guldhar on a two-acre plot of land adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Road, the centre will become fully operational from Tuesday for those taking up the driving test before obtaining a driving licence, said officials.

The facility will enable conducting the mandatory driving tests on the state-of-the-art equipment and simulators, and applicants will be also able to take up an optional driving training course upon payment, they added.

On Monday, regional transport officer (RTO) P K Singh said that all driving tests for obtaining driving licenses will be conducted at the new facility henceforth.

“The results of the driving tests will be made available to the transport department through an online portal. This is the first such facility and will be operated by a private firm. So far, we have received three more applications from interested parties who wish to open more centres,” the RTO added.

“For the new facility, we have 380 slots made available for as many applicants per day. A driving test for cars or commercial vehicles will take up to about 4.5 minutes, while there will be a test for 90 seconds for those applying to get only a two-wheeler driving license. The applicants will bring their own vehicles to ADTC for taking the driving tests. In case they do not have vehicles, the same may be made available on request at the ADTC,” said Vipin Kumar, additional regional transport officer.

Officials said that the new facility will be operated by a private firm on a public-private partnership basis and the driving test will be taken on computerised automated tracks, without any human intervention.

Those applying for the driving tests will have to pay an official fee of ₹1,000. Once they clear the driving test, their results will be communicated to the transport department.

Officials said the new applicants can also opt for an optional driving training course at the ADTC upon payment of ₹6,000 fees for a period of one month, after which they will get a certificate.

Notably, the driving tests were earlier conducted at a small open ground at the regional transport office in Kavi Nagar industrial area. It was devoid of any proper facilities for conducting driving tests.

The new facility has been opened after an approval by the Uttar Pradesh government.

