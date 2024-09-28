Gautam Budh Nagar admin cracks down on builders with pending Rera dues

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started a crackdown on builders who have long evaded paying the financial dues it owes to Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera), informed district officials on Friday. Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far recovered around ₹ 46 crore dues in the month of August this year. Whereas, only ₹ 15.63 crore was recovered in April. (HT Photo)

The dues, amounting to crores, have been pending for the past several years and are related to incomplete projects, and violations of UP-Rera guidelines, among others, said officials.

District administration officials said the number of defaulting builders fluctuates based on the recovery certificates issued and Gautam Budh Nagar administration has adopted stringent measures to ensure the recovery of dues. Recovery certificates (RCs) are being rapidly issued to the defaulting builders, they said.

“The administration’s priority is to recover the dues owed to the homebuyers and ensure that builders are held accountable to their commitments. Our team is actively pursuing defaulting builders through legal measures, and in August, we managed to recover ₹46.05 crore, much more than the recovery done in April, which was just ₹15.63 crore. The total recovery for the financial year now stands at ₹148 crore,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue).

“Some of the defaulter builders are based in Delhi and other districts. The district magistrate is coordinating with his respective counterparts in other places to recover the dues,” said the ADM.

“We are committed to safeguarding the interests of homebuyers. We are coordinating with multiple districts to ensure that builders who have defaulted on their obligations face the consequences,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.