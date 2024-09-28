Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Budh Nagar admin cracks down on builders with pending Rera dues

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Sep 28, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The dues, amounting to crores, have been pending for the past several years and are related to incomplete projects, and violations of UP-Rera guidelines, among others

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started a crackdown on builders who have long evaded paying the financial dues it owes to Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera), informed district officials on Friday.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far recovered around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 crore dues in the month of August this year. Whereas, only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.63 crore was recovered in April. (HT Photo)
Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far recovered around 46 crore dues in the month of August this year. Whereas, only 15.63 crore was recovered in April. (HT Photo)

The dues, amounting to crores, have been pending for the past several years and are related to incomplete projects, and violations of UP-Rera guidelines, among others, said officials.

District administration officials said the number of defaulting builders fluctuates based on the recovery certificates issued and Gautam Budh Nagar administration has adopted stringent measures to ensure the recovery of dues. Recovery certificates (RCs) are being rapidly issued to the defaulting builders, they said.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far recovered around 46 crore dues in the month of August this year. Whereas, only 15.63 crore was recovered in April, informed officials, adding that efforts were underway to recover dues.

“The administration’s priority is to recover the dues owed to the homebuyers and ensure that builders are held accountable to their commitments. Our team is actively pursuing defaulting builders through legal measures, and in August, we managed to recover 46.05 crore, much more than the recovery done in April, which was just 15.63 crore. The total recovery for the financial year now stands at 148 crore,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue).

“Some of the defaulter builders are based in Delhi and other districts. The district magistrate is coordinating with his respective counterparts in other places to recover the dues,” said the ADM.

“We are committed to safeguarding the interests of homebuyers. We are coordinating with multiple districts to ensure that builders who have defaulted on their obligations face the consequences,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On