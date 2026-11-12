Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin issues advisory ahead of Chhath Puja

GREATER NOIDA:With large crowd expected at water bodies across Gautam Budh Nagar during Chhath Puja, the district administration has warned of drowning, fire and stampede risks. It has urged devotees to celebrate safely and use only designated ghats.

Children should not be left unattended near ponds, rivers or other water bodies, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Devotees are asked to avoid restricted areas and deep water and stay within the safety limits marked by authorities. Children should not be left unattended near ponds, rivers or other water bodies, officials said. People have also been advised to avoid pushing and overcrowding.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“People should remain alert and responsible during the celebrations, ensure their own safety and look out for others. They should also avoid spreading rumours or unverified information on social media and inform the administration in case of an emergency,” said Ajit Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

The administration also urged citizens to be careful when using diyas, incense sticks and other combustible materials. Officials said devotees should keep away from electrical wires and decorative lights, especially open or damaged connections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Slippery surfaces, accumulated water and unhygienic conditions around the ghats are also potential hazards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slippery surfaces, accumulated water and unhygienic conditions around the ghats are also potential hazards. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Preparations are underway at over 27 locations across Noida and Greater Noida. The Noida authority is setting up designated ghats at 17 locations, including Sector 91 Biodiversity Park, Sector 75 Central Park, Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, and sectors 22, 43, 45, 47, 56, 62 and 135.

In Greater Noida, more than 10 ghats are being upgraded, including those near Cherry County in Techzone 4, IEC College in Knowledge Park 2, Kasna, Kulesara and Sector Pi 2.

Officials said police, fire services and rescue personnel will be deployed at the ghats to assist devotees. The administration has also urged residents to report accidents, emergencies or suspicious activities without delay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Collective vigilance and cooperation are essential to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and without any untoward incident,” added Singh.